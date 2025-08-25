On saying ‘but’—and accepting our calls

Our journeys in faith often bring us to a place where we are faced with a decision to relinquish our own hopes, desires, and plans because God is calling us to something else. This is the way of Christ. It happens frequently in small ways, as we make day-to-day choices about how we will speak and act toward others, or how we will use our money or skills. Occasionally this happens in big ways, where we become aware that God is calling us far beyond ourselves, to serve God in a new way.

One of my favourite biblical “call stories” is that of Moses and the burning bush. Poor Moses keeps responding to God’s persistence and accommodations by saying “BUT” and offering more excuses—until God finally has enough and compels Moses to accept. Moses’ life is forever changed as he accepts the call to lead God’s people.

The call to allow my name to stand for the office of primate became increasingly strong over the last winter and spring—from voices across Canada. Like Moses, I kept pushing it away, reasoning that my commitment to the diocese of Ottawa and any number of heartfelt personal concerns were far more important than such a monumental disruption.

During the Eucharist just before the election began at General Synod, resisting became too great. I accepted, deep in my soul, that I needed to relinquish and entrust my life to God. I needed to allow the Church, guided by the Holy Spirit, to decide. When the call for additional nominees came from the floor of General Synod, I consented to let my name stand, and so I became the primate-elect of the Anglican Church of Canada.

After listening carefully to one another over the last half-decade and allowing space to listen to the Holy Spirit, members of our General Synod approved, first, in 2023, the Five Transformational Commitments, and more recently this summer, the “Pathways” report of the primatial commission. We know, deep in our hearts, that we are called to make major changes in our national structure, operations, and organizational culture. Pray for courage and trust as we, together, accept and faithfully respond to God’s call to our Church at this time.