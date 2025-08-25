A prayer to know the blessing of this moment

Feather: Almighty one, today we lift our prayer of thanksgiving to you for the blessings and gifts seen and unseen. We thank you for the sun which courses across the sky to remind us of the precious moments that we are granted this day and every day. Grant us the wisdom and vision to see these days and moments as the true gifts that they are, guard us from being distracted by the busyness of the day and the work before us, that we might see the other beside us and you who goes with us. Bless us this day to be a blessing to others, open our hearts to go forth in love as you have called and loved us first. This we pray in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Sage: The seasons pass before us as fast as we allow, so pause to relax, pray and breathe. The moments seem to be fleeting if we do not focus on the moment of the present. In this month as all things seem to get back to a supposed normal, we might even think that the summer went way too fast! So much has happened and so much is happening, it becomes easy to be distracted and worry. We worry about things that are out of our control: finances, work, school, ministers and ministry and maybe even tomorrow. We forget the importance and simplicity of relationships in community and faith. We forget or are too distracted to see what we are invited into in this moment: a very real relationship of love in and through Christ. This moment is a gift of the Lord, but how we choose to live it out, how much importance we give to it, depends on us as individuals. We should pause to turn to the other beside us and to say, “I love you,” just as we should in the beginning of every day say a prayer of love and thanksgiving. “I love you Lord, walk with me this day, take away the distractions that I might see you in the eyes of the other before me, and know the blessing of this day and moment.” Please read Matthew 6:25-34.