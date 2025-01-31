Black History Month celebrates heritage, gifts

In last month’s column I reflected on the Magi’s journey—both to and from the manger—emphasizing the significance of the paths we take after encountering the Christ child.

I am reminded of the shepherds leaving Bethlehem rejoicing and how good news is shared through the words of the African-American spiritual hymn, “Go Tell It on the Mountain.” Immortalized by John Wesley Work Jr. and the Fisk Jubilee Singers, this hymn is a powerful testament to the strength, resilience, and enduring hope of the Black community.

One writer describes spirituals like “Go Tell It on the Mountain” as “public anthems of triumph over adversity.” They remind us that the good news of Jesus Christ—born in a manger to bring salvation to all people—is a message of liberation, resilience and joy that transcends all boundaries. Surely this is at the heart of who we are as Anglican Christians and of our calling to one another, as expressed in the central transformational commitment of General Synod, to “invite and deepen life in Christ.”

Black History Month invites us to celebrate the contributions of Black Canadians who have shaped our nation and the Anglican church. It is a time that encourages all Canadians to learn more about Black history. Jean Augustine, a trailblazer and advocate, was instrumental in establishing February as Black History Month in Canada in 1995, ensuring that the rich history and achievements of Black Canadians would be recognized and celebrated.

In Canada, unlike the United States, where racial segregation was legislated, communities simply made their own unofficial rules. In the words of Mayann Francis, former lieutenant governor of Nova Scotia, “the racism was very polite—sort of undercover.” In the early 20th century, a young Black Nova Scotian by the name of Viola Desmond dreamed of opening a beauty salon but discovered that Nova Scotian beauty schools did not accept Black students. Instead of giving up her dream, she trained in Montreal and the United States, going on to operate her own beauty school and salon. Lincoln Alexander, the first Black Canadian to serve as a member of Parliament and lieutenant governor of Ontario, broke barriers and exemplified the call to servant leadership.

Within the Anglican church, the contributions of Black leaders highlight the integral role Black Anglicans have played in our spiritual and communal life. Their ministry reflects the profound truth of the gospel: that all people are created in the image of God, endowed with gifts to be shared for the building of God’s kingdom.

The legacy of Black Anglicans reminds us of the transformative power of faith. Their stories—rooted in perseverance, justice, and hope—are a testament to the work of the Holy Spirit among us. As we celebrate Black History Month, may we honour their contributions and allow their witness to inspire us to live more fully into the good news of Jesus Christ.

Let us, like the shepherds in “Go Tell It on the Mountain,” proclaim the gospel with joy and conviction. For the message of Christ’s birth is one of hope, justice and love—a message that truly is good news for all people.