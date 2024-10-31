The blessings and challenges of reconciliation ministry

FEATHER (Prayer): Almighty, today we the children of your creation gather in humility and wonder at your hand in creation and with us in our journey of life and faith. We lift our prayers of thanksgiving for blessings seen and unseen. Forgive us where we have failed and offended, lift us to be renewed in our call and ministry, strengthen and embolden us to not only proclaim, but to live out our faith for all to see, that your grace and mercy might flow out over the land and to all peoples.

Grant us the wisdom and understanding in this season of reconciliation to seek truth other than our own and grant us peace to see the other before us, that we together can be the vessels of your peace and hope. In this season of change and transition, keep us from distraction that we may keep our eyes and hearts upon your good road and call. Help us to be better today than we were yesterday and the day before. This we pray in Christ. Amen.

SAGE (Offering): The ministry of reconciliation is a ministry of forward progression in faith and by faith and is only slowed by the most resistant among us. In my journey and travels of truth-telling and reconciliation in 2024 I have engaged in conversation and ministry story sharing, wherein the stories and legacy both of the church and Canada are explored and challenged. Balanced by the cross and prayer, these dialogues have been both a blessing and a challenge.

The blessing is that we’re enabled by them to walk together and envision a shared hope and prayer for the people and lift up all who live the reality of brokenness and struggle to see faith. The process becomes especially challenging, however, when we deny or minimize the reality of the other to ease or pacify our sensitivities or to bolster our own narrow views. We have all inherited the residential school legacy, and it affects all of us in the ministry of the church whether we acknowledge or deny it.

Truth and reality are being constantly challenged today, but I know with all certainty that the Almighty can do more than we can ever envision. Faith calls us to bring to the cross all that besets us, knowing that Christ the healer and reconciler can surpass all limits and even our personal resistance. Glory to God who can infinitely exceed all limits! (Ephesians 3:20-21)