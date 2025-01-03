On reflecting light in the season of the Great Moon

FEATHER (prayer ascending):

Almighty One, the new year stands before us, uncertain as the day ahead. Open our hearts and eyes to know with humility that you journey with us and to see your hand working in all things new. Guide us not to focus on the diminished light of the month we call Kisepisim (Ki -Seh-pih-sim = Great Moon), but to see that even in the darkness, your light shines brightly as the great moon above. In this month and year to come, walk and guide us as we step forward with faith and boldness, to not hold onto the things that bind us in the moment, but to strengthen us to new life in you. Help us to humble ourselves in the year to come that we might seek new life in your Son, bless us to walk the “good road,” forgiving as we would pray to be forgiven and loving as we know we are loved through your grace and mercy. Put peace in our hearts that we might be peace to all in the seasons ahead. Humbly we lift our prayer to you and pray in the name of Him who makes all things new. Amen.

SAGE (wisdom or truth offering):

January always comes with such great anticipation and expectations. It is also the month when we traditionally take a moment to reflect on the year past and make resolutions of change for the new year ahead. We do so because we see in ourselves those things that hold us in moments and events of the past which often are not life-giving, and we in our hearts know that we are called to new and lifegiving promises in the good word given through Jesus Christ. New month, new year … New Life.

Change and transition ever seem to be before us. Our response ever seems to be frustration and fear, but I truly believe in the power of prayer. When all else is beyond me and my frustration, I pray it out and peace returns. In glimpsing the year past and reaching out to welcome the new, I will try not to seek perfection in others, but to see the beauty that is possible in all things around us. I will seek not to be darkness but reflect the light of hope, forgiveness and peace reminded to me in the season of the Great Moon, the month of January, when the daylight is minimized and the brightness of the moon is expressed and revealed in its reflection off the snow. Like diamonds in the snowy fields, light reflects back on all the world. The darkness can never swallow us up; light and hope are revealed in all around us.

In this coming year of 2025, may we all be humbled to not be so hard on ourselves and others; may we seek peace and healing to be instruments of peace and healing; and may we lift up a new level of forgiveness and grace as we would seek an equal measure reciprocated. May you walk in the light of Him who is peace and who makes all things new. May you be blessed to be a blessing to all around you in 2025.

Then the one on the seat of honor spoke again. “Behold,” he said, “I am making all things fresh and new.” Then he added, “Write these words down, for they are true and trustworthy.” (Rev. 21:5 from First Nations Version: An Indigenous Translation of the New Testament)