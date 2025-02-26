A prayer for those called to be our leaders

Feather: Creator God, we thank you for the day you have granted and set before us. As we step forward in life and faith, walk with us to guide us on the good road. Protect us from missteps and the traps along the way, keep our eyes and hearts from the many distractions that ever beset us, and bless us with the peace that comes only from you. Today we pray for those who are called to be leaders of your people. Grant them wisdom, patience and peace that they may serve in the depth and capacity of their calling. Grant the blessings of courage and humility to all in our community, that we can walk in unity and serve in greater capacities to build up and enable others. Finally, bless us with your love and promise, that we can listen more to be peacemakers; open our hearts that we can see the others before us in their beauty and calling; and guide us all to be ministers of love who can see you within the circle of all we do and say. Amen.

Sage: March in the Plains Cree moon calendar is Mikisew Pisim or “Eagle Moon.” The eagle is a powerful symbol of leadership, strength and blessing. So, it is right that this month we lift up our prayers for the leaders in our ministry.

In my travels, I always say to the communities, “Pray for your bishop; love, support and bless them in their ministry. In this you are doing God’s calling.” This spring there will be four diocesan episcopal elections—in Saskatoon, Moosonee, the Arctic and Rupert’s Land—as well as the election of a new suffragan bishop in the diocese of Montreal. This means that there will be, God willing in all things, five new members added to the church’s House of Bishops. Being a leader is no easy feat at the best of times, and we the people need to remember that in such a critical and vocal age. Bishops and other leaders of the church are called by the Almighty and community to be prayerful rallying voices and stalwart guides for the faithful—not to be set on a pedestal, but to walk with the people in healing and blessing.

Remember that we are all called to leadership, to give our level best and be all that to which we were called and for which we were created—to serve, forgive, love, lift up and enable the other before us. This month of the Eagle Moon, let us pray for others more than ourselves; let us pray for the House of Bishops and all who are called to leadership; let us pray for those who will be called to the role of primate in our upcoming General Synod, and let us pray that we as a church and community of believers can be better today than we were yesterday.